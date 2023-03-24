Altenergy marks listing on Philippine Stock Exchange

Watch more on iWantTFC

Altenergy Holdings of Former Energy Secretary Vince Perez marked on Friday its listing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Altenergy has 10 operating wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 67 MW and another 62 MW of hydro and solar currently in advanced stages of development.

"This is just the first step," Perez told ANC.

"In May, our solar battery project [is] coming on stream in the Republic of Palau. It’s our first foray outside the Philippines, our first solar battery venture," he added.