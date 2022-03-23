Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Many Australian companies are keen to invest in the Philippines after the passage of economic reforms that are geared towards attracting foreign investments, an ambassador said on Wednesday.

The Philippine economy is also seen to bounce back to its pre-pandemic level, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson told ANC.

"There’s an enormous opportunity here in the Philippines and some of the reforms that have just been signed recently really made a step forward for the Philippines and will encourage phenomenal foreign investment," Robinson said.

"We’ve got Australian companies coming here, really keen to invest and to partner with Philippine companies because they see the Philippine economy bouncing back from the pandemic and the rate of growth back to where it was in 2019 by the end of this year, beginning next year and then advancing further," he added.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth was averaging 6 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, faster than most of its peers.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed the amended Public Service Act (PSA), which is the last among the 3 key economic bills the administration pushed for before the end of his term.

The other two reforms are the amended Retail Trade Liberalization Law and the Foreign Investment Act.

The amended PSA redefines what are considered public utilities, which are subject to a 40 percent foreign ownership cap. Other sectors not listed under public utilities, such as telcos, airlines, railways, among others, will be liberalized.

Australian authorities and firms are also supporting gender-based investments for businesses led by women in the Philippines, Robinson said.

Investing in Women CEO Julia Newton-Howes said it is "absolutely the right time" to invest in women which is seen to boost economic growth in the country.

Businesses led by women are helping create jobs, she said.

"This is critical for the Philippines’ bounce back from the COVID slowdown," Newton-Howes said.