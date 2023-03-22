Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,546

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 10:16 PM

Asian markets rise Wednesday as investors await the rate hike decision from the US Federal Reserve.

Philippine shares also joined the global upswing. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 22, 2023
 
