Who can avail of Grab Philippines rebate?

MANILA – Not all Grab riders can avail of the P19.3 million rebate from the ride-hailing company.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Grab public affairs head Booey Bonifacio said only users who booked Grab Car rides from August to October in 2019 are entitled to a refund. The Philippine Competition Commission has also ordered rebates for 2 other periods.

Bonifacio said Grab has already released the refunds to the passengers entitled to them. The problem, she said, is that only a small number of passengers have claimed their rebates from the app.

“Na-disburse na po ni Grab yung ordered refund na ‘to, totalling to about P25 million po,” Bonifacio said.

“But, yun na nga, only 21 percent have redeemed their PCC rebates. So ito yung mga tina-try naming solusyonan sa, together with the PCC,” she said.

“Nung latest filing namin ng memorandum sa PCC last March 8, nagpropose kami ng iba’t ibang measures ma-enganyo yung mga tao na i-redeem tong PCC approved rebates nila but naghihintay pa kami sa PCC kung yung mga proposed solutions for the takeup of passengers would be approved by them,” she explained.

Bonifacio called on their customers to check their app for rebates. The PCC rebate can be found in the Rewards section of the Grab app, she said.

She added, however, that users need to activate their GrabPay wallets in order to receive their refund.

“Yung GrabPay credits, pumupunta yun sa Wallet. Pursuant to BSP regulations kailangan po natin muna mag-KYC or know-your-customer. Ito po yung pag-submit ng mga information to verify po yung identity natin.”

“So yun po siguro yung isang reason kung bakit hindi po nakuha yung credits kasi kailangan mag-KYC para po ma-activate yung wallet po natin sa Grab,” she said.

Bonifacio said Grab users eligible for the refund can avail of it until February 2030. "Kapag hindi pa rin siya na-claim by 2030, then we would still extend the validity of the PCC-approved rebates for the passengers," she said.

The PCC on Monday gave Grab until April 2022 “to refund the remaining amounts to eligible users, noting that the refund should be immediately credited via GrabPay Wallet without requiring any act from the users to claim the amount.”

The PCC said it has fined Grab a total of P63.7 million since 2018 for violations of its price and service quality commitments.

It has also ordered the refund of P5.05 million in November 2019, P14.15 million in December 2019 and P6.25 million in October 2020, the agency said.

--TeleRadyo, 22 March 2022