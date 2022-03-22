Starlink eyeing PH entry as telco foreign ownership eases: EU chamber

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Elon Musk and his firm Space X's satellite broadband technology Starlink is eyeing to bring its services to the Philippines, European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines president Lars Wittig told ANC, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the measure amending the Public Services Act.

Republic Act 11659 amended the 85-year old PSA which defined public utilities which are limited to 40 percent foreign ownership.

Under the amended PSA the following are public utilities:

Distribution of electricity

Transmission of electricity

Petroleum and petroleum products pipeline transmission systems

Water pipeline distribution systems and wastewater pipeline systems, (including sewage pipelines)

Seaports

Public utility vehicles

The measure said any industry not included in the list would remain as public services and will be liberalized. This includes telco and aviation, among others, Wittig said.

"Elon Musk, Starlink is very much anticipated to make this available in the Philippines and as we know, Starlink makes internet available especially in remote areas where it is barely available today or at least a very low quality," he said.

The Department of Trade and Industry also said Philippine officials in Washington have met with Starlink officers in 2021.

Starlink's low-orbit satellite technology can bring internet access to remote areas which are previously underserved or unserved by traditional connectivity.