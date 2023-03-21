Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,530

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2023 10:47 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index bounced back Tuesday to the 6,500 level as investor concerns over the global banking turmoil eased. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 21, 2023
