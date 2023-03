New Westin Manila aims to become top 5-star hotel in Mandaluyong CBD

Watch more on iWantTFC

Westin Manila aims to become the top 5 star hotel in the Mandaluyong central business district as the brand returns to the Philippines, its General Manager Alexander Dietzsch said on Tuesday.

Westin Manila, in partnership with Marriott and Robinsons Land, opened its doors recently.

"Our rates are picking up. We are gaining market share in the Ortigas area. Our target is to become the leader in Ortigas among the 5 star hotels," Dietzsch said.

He said consumers have become more "cost-conscious", prompting them to offer best value for their guests.

"For us it’s important that we offer value for money and that we do not cut any cost on our end in any areas that are impacting our guests and our guests' experience," he said.