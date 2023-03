Filipinos' travel drive undeterred by inflation, economic headwinds: Klook

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 87 percent of Filipinos are still interested to travel despite rising inflation and other economic headwinds, Klook General Manager for Philippines and Thailand Michelle Ho said on Tuesday.

Some 17 percent of the total have already booked their flights and activities, Klook data said.

"While we understand that while inflation is rising, the macroeconomics are very challenging, we’re seeing that these have not directly affected people’s interest when it comes to travel," Ho said.

"After 3 years of being cooped up indoors we could see that Filipinos are slowly trying to get outdoors and really wanting to travel," she added.

Domestic travel is also seen to drive growth in the Philippines, she said.