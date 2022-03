Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Vegetable truckers from Benguet have increased prices per kilo as the rising fuel prices cut into their earnings, a group said Monday.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Benguet Vegetable Truckers and Drivers Association Secretary Rodrigo Lawan said their drivers have implemented an additional P.50 per kilo of vegetables for deliveries.

For deliveries via sea, a P3 per kilo price hike was imposed after the cargo rates rose 17 percent, Lawan said.

The group carries produce to Pampanga, Olongapo, Divisoria, and other major markets in Metro Manila.

"Sa grupo ng humahakot ng gulay po kami po ay nag-adjust ng presyo kasi malaki po ang ilulugi lalo na sa mga repair ng truck," Lawan said.

(In our group that delivers vegetables, we needed to adjust prices since we are losing money, especially in truck repairs)

Fuel prices, especially diesel, soared for the past 11 weeks as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine hit the global oil market.

But oil firms are expected to cut fuel prices this week as the world crude benchmark stabilizes.

So far, Pilipinas Shell has announced a price rollback of as much as P11.45 per liter of diesel and P5.45 per liter of gasoline which will take effect on Tuesday.

As of Monday's early monitoring, prices of vegetables remain stable.