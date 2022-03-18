Home > Business PSEi ends week as worst performer in Asia ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 19 2022 02:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The PSE index sheds over a hundred points and becomes the worst performer in Asia, Friday. But at least one analyst expects a swift recovery for the local bourse. Raine Musngi reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: PSE PSE index local bourse Philippine shares PSEi Philippines Stock Exchange stocks stock market /video/news/03/19/22/doh-downplays-risks-in-relaxing-travel-curbs-as-covid-cases-rise-overseas/video/news/03/19/22/imee-urged-to-let-other-senators-take-over-probe-on-comelec/news/03/19/22/isko-calls-unnamed-candidate-greedy-for-refusing-to-pay-p200-b-in-taxes/news/03/19/22/bouncer-patay-matapos-barilin-sa-ilocos-sur/entertainment/03/19/22/benben-to-sing-for-leni-kiko-south-border-for-uniteam