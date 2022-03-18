Home  >  Business

PSEi ends week as worst performer in Asia

Posted at Mar 19 2022 02:25 AM

The PSE index sheds over a hundred points and becomes the worst performer in Asia, Friday. But at least one analyst expects a swift recovery for the local bourse. Raine Musngi reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 18, 2022
