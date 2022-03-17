Home  >  Business

PH shares join regional rally after Fed rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2022 11:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018. Asian markets, including Philippine shares, took the rate hike in stride. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  