MANILA - The Philippines remain one of the top countries with women executives despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on jobs, a survey by P&A Grant Thornton said.

The global average in terms of women in senior management increased based on the survey conducted from October to November 2021, however, the average in the Philippines declined, P&A Grant Thornton chairperson Marivic Espano told ANC.

In the Philippines, the average declined to 39 percent from 48 percent Espano said.

"During the pandemic, we saw that many families lost their kasambahay because of the need to go back to their provinces, that, I think affected the situation of women...The challenge of helping our children cope with this kind of new educational system really puts pressure on women," Espano said.

"Although there was a slight decrease globally, the Philippines continues to be in the top 4 in the countries with a significant number of women in senior role," she added.

Meanwhile, the gender pay gap is "not seen as a significant concern" in the Philippines, she said.