PH shares sink to over 4-month low amid rising COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2021 12:04 AM

The rise in COVID-19 cases in the country pushed Philippine shares down to an over four-month low.

Foreign funds also continued to dump local stocks for the 19th straight session. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2021
