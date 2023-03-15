Home  >  Business

Philippine shares recover, end higher at 6,466

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2023 10:50 PM

Asian markets recovered Wednesday as fears receded from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

Philippine shares joined their regional peers in the green. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023
 
