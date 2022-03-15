Home  >  Business

PH gov't wants BPO workers to return to offices by April 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 10:34 PM

Workers in the Philippine business outsourcing industry up in arms against a government order requiring them to return to on-site work next month.

They argue the present work from home setup is still ideal while the pandemic isn't finished. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2022
