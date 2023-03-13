Home  >  Business

Taxi drivers hirap magpa full tank dahil sa mahal ng gasolina

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2023 07:31 AM

Hirap makapagpa full tank ngayong araw ang mga tsuper ng taxi dahil sa piso kada litrong dagdag sa presyo ng gasolina ngayong araw.

Ito na ngayon ang ikalawang sunod na linggo ng pagtaas sa presyo ng gasolina. Diyes sentimos naman ang kaltas kada litro ng diesel.

