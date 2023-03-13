Home > Business Taxi drivers hirap magpa full tank dahil sa mahal ng gasolina ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 14 2023 07:31 AM | Updated as of Mar 14 2023 07:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hirap makapagpa full tank ngayong araw ang mga tsuper ng taxi dahil sa piso kada litrong dagdag sa presyo ng gasolina ngayong araw. Ito na ngayon ang ikalawang sunod na linggo ng pagtaas sa presyo ng gasolina. Diyes sentimos naman ang kaltas kada litro ng diesel. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber teleradyo, tagalog news Read More: taxi transportation fuel oil prices teleradyo tagalog news /video/news/03/14/23/3-minute-police-response-metro-manila-mayors-share-best-practices/life/03/14/23/kenzaburo-oe-novelist-who-won-nobel-with-poetic-force/entertainment/03/14/23/oscars-ratings-tick-up-again-as-everything-everywhere-triumphs/news/03/14/23/p750-minimum-wage-kailangan-na-ayon-sa-mga-pribadong-manggagawa/video/news/03/14/23/lpa-to-bring-rains-to-mindanao