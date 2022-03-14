Home  >  Business

PH shares fall back to 6,800-level for first time since Sept. 2021

Posted at Mar 14 2022 10:33 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index suffered a massive drop on Monday as the conflict in Europe dragged on. 

The Philippines' central bank governor, meanwhile, allays fears of stagflation. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 14, 2022
