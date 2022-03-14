Home  >  Business

Labor group seeks P470 daily wage hike in Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2022 10:23 PM

One of the largest labor groups in the Philippines is seeking a wage hike for workers in Metro Manila, as a series of massive fuel price surges drive up the cost of living.

But a government adviser warns against an immediate increase in the minimum wage. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 14, 2022
 
