Philippine shares close lower at 6,544

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 13 2023 11:14 PM

Philippine shares began the trading week in the red.

Asian markets also traded mixed on Monday as US regulators try to contain the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 13, 2023
