Converge eyes reaching 55 percent of residential homes nationwide

MANILA - Converge ICT said Friday it plans to reach at least 55 percent of residential homes nationwide by 2025. It also set P20 billion in capital expenditure this year for expansion of fiber-to-the-home ports and digitalization, among others, CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy told ANC. Earnings surged 78 percent to P3.4 billion in 2020 as residential subscribers doubled to 1,038,000 from 530,000 in 2019, it said.