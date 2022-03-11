Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines said it would meet with the Department of Trade and Industry on Friday to discuss their plea for an increase in the suggested retail price (SRP).

The sector is stuck with the July 2021 SRP while gasoline prices, crucial in catching fish using fishing boats, have soared continuously the past weeks, CSAP executive directors Francisco “Bombit” Buencamino told Teleradyo.

Buencamino said the DTI has called for a meeting on Friday morning. He did not disclose how much is their proposed price increase.

The DTI, meanwhile, earlier said it was still studying petitions for price hikes in basic commodities