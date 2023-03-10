Norwegian Jewel to visit Philippines in 2023 as cruise demand surges: official

Watch more on iWantTFC

Norwegian Cruise Line on Friday said it would return to Asia following the resurgence in demand with its ship Norwegian Jewel set to visit ports the Philippines later this year.

In an interview with ANC, Norwegian Cruise Line APAC Vice President and Managing Director Ben Angell said Norwegian Jewel would operate about 16 voyages with 10 to 14-day trips.

It will visit 10 departure ports in Asia including Bangkok, Bali, and Manila, among others. This will be the brand's first ever visit to the Philippines, Angell said.

"That’s something we’re excited about, our guests told us for many years now that they’re really interested in visiting some of those core ports in the Philippines," he said.

The ship, which can carry about 2,000 to 3,000 passengers, will also visit ports in Boracay and Puerto Princesa, among others.

Angell said there is an "incredible consumer demand" as the economy reopens. There is also more interest coming from those who haven't taken a cruise yet.

He said travelers are also spending more and vacationing longer.