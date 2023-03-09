Home  >  Business

PH shares end in red for first time in March

Posted at Mar 09 2023 11:05 PM

Philippine shares closed in the red for the first time this month and slid back to the 6600 level following a gloomy jobs report. More in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 9, 2023
