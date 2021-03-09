Home  >  Business

PH's January jobless rate is third worst since April 2005

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2021 10:37 PM

Unemployment in the Philippines rises to its third worst level as 4 million Filipinos became jobless in January.

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the country could make it harder for them to get back into the labor force. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 9, 2021
