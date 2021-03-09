Home  >  Business

PH shares close in positive territory despite surge in COVID-19 cases, unemployment data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2021 10:49 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine investors appear undaunted by January's unemployment data as the local bourse finishes Tuesday in positive territory. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 9, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH economy   stock market   foreign investments   PH unemployment data  