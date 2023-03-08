Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,711

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 10:40 PM

Stocks in Asia tumbled Wednesday amid concerns of a potentially larger interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

Philippine shares, meanwhile, bucked the regional downswing. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 8, 2023
 
