Marcos Jr launches 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo Para sa Manggagawa' in Quezon City

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday led the launch of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Para sa Manggagawa in Quezon City, along with Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, among others.

The program aims to help workers cope with the impact of rising inflation. The Kadiwa program allows local producers to generate higher income by selling their products directly to consumers.

Around 500 Kadiwa stores are operating around the country.

While the consumer price index slightly eased to 8.6 percent in February, data showed that food items remain among the biggest contributor to the rising inflation.