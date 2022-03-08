PH shares plunge back to 6,900
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 08 2022 10:28 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Philippine Stock Exchange Index, PSEI, PH shares, PH economy, stock market
- /video/news/03/08/22/duterte-appoints-new-comelec-officials
- /video/news/03/08/22/some-filipinos-in-ukraine-join-efforts-to-help-residents-suffering-from-war
- /video/business/03/08/22/consumers-advised-to-brace-for-higher-fuel-prices
- /entertainment/03/08/22/pbb-isabel-wagi-sa-endurance-task-para-sa-10m-diamonds
- /overseas/03/08/22/malaysia-to-re-open-for-tourists-after-2-year-closure