Home  >  Business

PH shares plunge back to 6,900

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 10:28 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A bloodbath at the Philippine Stock Exchange as soaring global oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to rattle investors.

Other Asian markets also took a huge hit from the crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 8, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PSEI   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  