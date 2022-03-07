Home  >  Business

Mga motorista matiyagang pumila sa mga gasolinahan bago ang oil price hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 06:32 AM | Updated as of Mar 08 2022 06:42 AM

MAYNILA—Bago pa ang nakaambang big-time oil price hike ngayong Martes ng umaga, ilang mga motorista ang matiyagang pumila sa mga gasolinahan sa ibat-ibang lugar sa Metro Manila Lunes.

Sa Ortigas extension sa boundary ng bayan ng Cainta, Rizal, ilang metrong haba ng pila ng mga sasakyan ang nabuo sa isang lane ng kalsada nitong Lunes pasado alas 10 ng gabi. Karamihan ay mga pribadong sasakyan na nakapila sa mga gasolinahan sa lugar. 

Ilan sa mga ito ang nagbebenta ng nasa P63 kada litro na gasolina at nasa P59 kada litro na diesel. 

Nagdulot ng bahagyang traffic sa lugar ang pila dahil okupado nila ang outside lane.

May mga PUV kagaya ng tricycle at jeep ang naguunahan na sa pila sa maliliit na gasolinahan sa Cainta, dahil mas mura roon kumpara sa mga kilalang gasolinahan.

Simula alas-6 ng umaga ng Martes, halos P6 ang magiging dagdag sa kada litro ng diesel, P3.60 kada litro sa gasolina at P4.10 kada litro sa kerosene.—Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

