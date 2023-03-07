Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,705

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:58 PM

Philippine shares closed higher on Tuesday, now reaching 6,700. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023
