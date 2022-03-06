Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) assured Sunday interventions are in place to avoid a supply crisis in Metro Manila should Angat Dam's water level continue to recede in the coming months.

Angat Dam's water level is currently at 195.5 meters, considered "still low" though far from the 180-meter critical operating level, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said water allocation for farmers' irrigation in Central Luzon had already been adjusted to ensure sufficient supply for households.

Water concessionaires have also been told to prepare deep wells and treatment plants should the supply from Angat Dam remain insufficient, David said.

"Ito pong intervention na ginagawa natin ay sa tingin natin, sa ngayon, magiging sapat ito para magkaroon tayo ng sapat na supply ng tubig, partikular nitong panahon ng tag-init, nitong Marso at Abril," David said.

(We think that the interventions that we have right now is enough for us to have sufficient water supply, particularly this summer, in the months of March and April.)

He added the government is eyeing to conduct cloud seeding operations to prevent a water shortage.

David advised the public to save up on water.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System earlier said Metro Manila would not experience the water supply crisis that occurred in 2019.