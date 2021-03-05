Home  >  Business

Philippines inflation now highest among ASEAN countries

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2021 03:38 AM

The Philippines inflation is now the highest among major ASEAN economies, as consumer prices in February rose to a 26-month high. One lawmaker is pushing for more protectionist measures after a price cap did little to stop a surge in pork and chicken costs. Warren de Guzman reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 5, 2021
