Home > Business How crude prices can affect the country’s electricity rates ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 05 2022 02:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA—The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) listed on Saturday factors that could affect the country's electricity rates in the wake of soaring oil prices. Some of the factors include the current price of oil, foreign exchange, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon in a public briefing. NGCP warns of 'thin' energy supply this summer, including Halalan 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber power cost, electricity, oil prices Read More: electricity cost kuryente power cost National Economic and Development Authority high prices of oil oil prices petroleum price /overseas/03/06/22/ukraines-zelensky-asks-biden-for-more-support/news/03/06/22/lawyer-wants-electioneering-ban-to-cover-embassy-officials-families/entertainment/03/06/22/k-pop-releases-to-watch-out-for-this-march/overseas/03/06/22/n-korea-says-it-conducted-test-for-reconnaissance-satellite-on-sat/sports/03/06/22/nba-luka-less-mavs-use-2nd-half-charge-to-down-kings