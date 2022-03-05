Home  >  Business

How crude prices can affect the country’s electricity rates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 05 2022 02:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) listed on Saturday factors that could affect the country's electricity rates in the wake of soaring oil prices. 

Some of the factors include the current price of oil, foreign exchange, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon in a public briefing. 
Read More:  electricity cost   kuryente   power cost   National Economic and Development Authority   high prices of oil   oil prices   petroleum price  