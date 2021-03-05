'Wag na natin hintayin': Filipino workers urged to get available COVID-19 vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Workers should be willing to be inoculated with Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19 instead of waiting for vaccines with higher efficacy, Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Friday.

"May ari, executives, managers supervisors, kami na rin mauna para makita ng aming mga empleyado, na kami mauna at makita nila na buhay pa kami walang problema," he said.

(Owners, executives, managers, supervisors, we are willing to go first so that the workers will see that we're still alive, there's no problem)

Health workers from Sta. Ana Hospital administer the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, to fellow healthworkers from different hospitals in Manila on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

"Other vaccines may have higher efficacy pero wag na natin hintayin 'yan kasi baka magkasakit kayo and then you know, mas malubha yan (but we should not wait for it, you should not wait to get sick)," he added.

Some people, including front liners, have expressed concerns on using Sinovac jabs from China as it has lower efficacy compared to other brands, based on trials.

Concepcion said the doses ordered by the private sector would arrive starting May.

An initial batch of 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca are expected to arrive by May, he said.

The Philippines began its COVID-19 vaccination program last March 1, behind most of its peers in Asia.

Some 600,000 Sinovac vaccines donated by China arrived earlier in the country. On Thursday night, 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX Facility also arrived in the Philippines.