PSEi ends week higher amid hawkish tone from Fed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2023 01:25 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index caps the week higher due to a less hawkish tone from a U.S. Federal Reserve official. The market action in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2023
