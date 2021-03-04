Ilang empleyado, nagreklamo sa 'no vaccination, no work': ALU-TUCP

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Iginiit ng Associated Labor Unions (ALU) Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) na may mga natanggap silang reklamo mula sa mga empleyado ng mga BPO companies, hotel at mga restaurant na nag-oobliga sa kanila na magpabakuna kontra COVID-19.

Sinabi sa TeleRadyo ni ALU-TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay na ipinagbigay-alam na nila sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang naturang isyu.

“HIndi po sila union members pero ang ginawa namin isinangguni namin ang kanilang isyu sa Department of Labor and Employment sa paamagitan ng Bureau of Labor Relations at sinabi namin sa kanila, ipinakaita namin sa kanila yung mga reklamo ng mga manggagawang ito during one of our meetings last week,” sabi ni Tanjusay.

Sa naganap na pulong kasama ang ilang business group, labor officials at iba pang ahensiya ng pamahalaan, napagkasunduan umanong maglalabas ng department order kaugnay dito ang DOLE.

“Maglalabas na sila anytime this week ng isang department order, kautusan sa DOLE na ipinagbabawal yung discrimination o coercion sa mga manggagawang natatakot pang magpabakuna bago pumasok sa trabaho,” sabi ni Tanjusay.

- TeleRadyo 4 Marso 2021