Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) reminded tourists on Thursday that travel requirements and restrictions still depend on tourist destinations even as some areas had already been downgraded to the loosest alert level this month.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said it is easier though for vaccinated individuals to go to tourist destinations, resorts, and accommodations.

Negative RT-PCR and antigen results requirement will depend on the locality.

"Kailangan talaga, kahit Alert Level 1 na tayo, at ang tourist destinations ay Alert Level 1 [rin], ini-implement ang health and safety protocols. Lalo na ang mga waiters, mga nasa front desk, dapat talaga naka-mask pa rin 'yan," Puyat said in an interview on PTV.

"'Yung mga puwede lang pumasok sa indoor dining ay dapat fully vaccinated," she added.

Most tourism workers are already fully vaccinated, according to the tourism chief.

The Philippines last Feb. 10 started accepting foreign tourists from select countries who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It shut its borders in early 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.