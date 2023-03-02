Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,622

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2023 10:40 PM

Philippine shares extended gains on the second trading day of the month as investors braced for further rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 2, 2023
 
