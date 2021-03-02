Home  >  Business

Economist hits Duterte remark that PH may only see normalcy by 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 10:32 PM

The Philippine trade secretary tries to cushion the impact of President Rodrigo Duterte's forecast that the country's situation would normalize only by 2023.

One analyst fears the president is sending a wrong message to investors about how well the government is handling the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 2, 2021
 
