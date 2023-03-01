Job market still strong despite worries over recession: Joblu

Watch more on iWantTFC

Despite concerns that many countries may go into recession this year, the international job market remains strong with many companies still looking to hire, according to the head of an online job portal.

Online job-matching platform Joblu said many startups are still looking to fill their workforce with young skilled talents.

"Especially for Gen Z professionals, there is a lot of demand. In fact companies are struggling to find the right kind of talent," said Abhii Dabas, founder and CEO of online jobs portal Joblu.