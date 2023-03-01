Home > Business Job market still strong despite worries over recession: Joblu ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2023 10:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Despite concerns that many countries may go into recession this year, the international job market remains strong with many companies still looking to hire, according to the head of an online job portal. Online job-matching platform Joblu said many startups are still looking to fill their workforce with young skilled talents. "Especially for Gen Z professionals, there is a lot of demand. In fact companies are struggling to find the right kind of talent," said Abhii Dabas, founder and CEO of online jobs portal Joblu. Money problems bar millennials from life purpose: study What Pinoy millennials, Gen Z-ers look for in a company Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: jobs careers professionals Joblu /news/03/01/23/several-persons-of-interest-in-alleged-hazing-death-under-police-custody/news/03/01/23/anti-hazing-law-no-silver-bullet-vs-crime-ex-senator/news/03/01/23/marcos-rejects-more-powers-to-rein-in-inflation/overseas/03/01/23/world-not-adequately-prepared-for-disasters-report/business/03/01/23/german-media-giant-to-cut-jobs-warns-ai-could-replace-journalism