A think tank again urged the Philippine government to rethink the country's ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The Senate last week concurred with the ratification of the free trade deal, which eliminates up to 90 percent of tariffs among participating countries within 20 years.



RCEP includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, with members accounting for around 30 percent of the global gross domestic product.— Rundown, ANC, February 28, 2023