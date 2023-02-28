Home  >  Business

Smart submits documents to Makati City treasurer amid alleged tax violations

Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:49 PM

Telco company Smart submitted documents to the Makati City government a day after the city ordered the closure of its head office for tax violations. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2023
