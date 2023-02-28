Home  >  Business

Philippine shares end February at 6,556

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:51 PM

Philippine shares ended in the red at the close of February.

The index was down by 0.65 percent to close at the 6,500 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2023
 
