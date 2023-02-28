Home > Business Philippine shares end February at 6,556 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares ended in the red at the close of February. The index was down by 0.65 percent to close at the 6,500 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/02/28/23/smart-submits-documents-to-makati-city-amid-tax-row/video/news/02/28/23/fisherfolk-protest-manila-bay-reclamation/video/news/02/28/23/lawmaker-wants-additional-powers-for-marcos-jr/video/news/02/28/23/senators-raise-concerns-over-cost-of-constitutional-convention/news/02/28/23/nasa-p10-b-halaga-ng-pekeng-produkto-nasamsam