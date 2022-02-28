Home  >  Business

PH shares rally to 7,311 as investors cheer easing of curbs in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2022 11:25 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index outperformed most of its Asian peers as investors cheered the easing of curbs in Metro Manila, and a basket of strong earnings report. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2022
