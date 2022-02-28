Home  >  Business

Pacquiao pinasususpinde ang VAT, excise tax sa petrolyo

Posted at Feb 28 2022 08:36 PM

Sa Pasig at Marikina nag-ikot si presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao. Aniya, panahon na para suspindihin ang VAT at excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 28 Pebrero 2022

