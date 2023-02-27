Home  >  Business

Philippine shares join Asian markets to end lower at 6,599

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Asian markets fall on Monday after Wall Street had its worst trading week this year.

Philippine shares also joined its peers in the red. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  