Home > Business Philippine shares join Asian markets to end lower at 6,599 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Asian markets fall on Monday after Wall Street had its worst trading week this year. Philippine shares also joined its peers in the red. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/02/27/23/bsp-tells-bankers-to-waive-fees-for-minor-online-transactions/video/business/02/27/23/makati-city-shuts-smart-headquarters-due-to-alleged-tax-liabilities/video/news/02/27/23/doh-says-measures-in-place-amid-bird-flu-outbreaks/video/news/02/27/23/marcos-launches-programs-distributes-aid-during-cebu-visit/video/news/02/27/23/pnp-chief-says-attacks-on-local-officials-no-cause-for-alarm