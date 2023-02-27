Home > Business BSP tells bankers to waive fees for minor online transactions ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor is urging bankers to boost digital payments by waiving fees for small online transactions. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas digital payments fees online transactions /video/business/02/27/23/makati-city-shuts-smart-headquarters-due-to-alleged-tax-liabilities/video/news/02/27/23/doh-says-measures-in-place-amid-bird-flu-outbreaks/video/news/02/27/23/marcos-launches-programs-distributes-aid-during-cebu-visit/video/news/02/27/23/pnp-chief-says-attacks-on-local-officials-no-cause-for-alarm/video/news/02/27/23/house-panel-approves-bill-calling-for-constitutional-convention-to-amend-1987-charter