BSP tells bankers to waive fees for minor online transactions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:30 PM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor is urging bankers to boost digital payments by waiving fees for small online transactions. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023
