Watch more on iWantTFC

Telcos and regulators are ramping up efforts to encourage Filipinos to register their SIM cards since only 21 percent of the country's total mobile numbers have been registered as of Feb. 27, an official said on Monday.

Some 35.3 million out of the total 168 million SIMs in the country have been registered, National Telecommunication Commission Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Twenty-one percent pa lang po ng total number of active SIMs [ang registered]. Bumabagal lang po talaga ang rate ng pagrehistro ng ating mga kababayan kaya ang government [at telcos] pinapaigting ang efforts para hikayatin ang ating mga kababayan na magrehistro na ng maaga," Salvahan said.

(So far, only 21 percent have been registered. Registration has slowed down, that's why we're ramping up efforts to encourage Filipinos to register early.)

Filipinos have less than 2 months to register before the deadline on April 26. The government and stakeholders are also holding facilitated SIM registration in remote areas.

A law required the registration of all active SIMs to help eliminate SMS-linked scams, among others.