PH shares buck global rout, but post 3rd weekly loss

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2021 01:33 AM

Philippine shares bucked a global rout that stemmed from a rise in US bond yields.

An analyst believes the local bourse may be due for a pullback. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 26, 2021
