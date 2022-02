Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The equities market could remain volatile as investors monitor the impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Regina Capital Equity Analyst Francesca Acop told ANC.

The current military invasion of Kyiv could have a “major implication” on global economy but Asian markets tend to outperform the global markets during geopolitical crisis, Acop said.

Philippine shares closed 2.06 percent lower to the 7,212 level on Thursday. Trading is closed on Friday to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.